BRIEF-Hon Hai Precision Industry to set up units in China mainland

Dec 14(Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest $15 million to set up a Kunshan-based unit, which will be mainly engaged in optical communication module, high speed connector and new energy vehicle charging system

* Says it plans to invest $50 million to set up a Shenzhen-based unit, which will be mainly engaged in new electronic components and photoelectronic device

* Says it plans to invest $250 million to set up a Nanjing-based unit, which will be mainly engaged in mobile communication equipments related business

* Says it plans to invest $120 million to set up a Nanjing-based unit, which will be mainly engaged in mobile phone’s software and hardware related business

