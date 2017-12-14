FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hon Hai Precision Industry to set up units in China mainland
Sections
Featured
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
business
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Sport
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
May wins applause from EU leaders for Brexit efforts
May wins applause from EU leaders for Brexit efforts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 14, 2017 / 2:03 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Hon Hai Precision Industry to set up units in China mainland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14(Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest $15 million to set up a Kunshan-based unit, which will be mainly engaged in optical communication module, high speed connector and new energy vehicle charging system

* Says it plans to invest $50 million to set up a Shenzhen-based unit, which will be mainly engaged in new electronic components and photoelectronic device

* Says it plans to invest $250 million to set up a Nanjing-based unit, which will be mainly engaged in mobile communication equipments related business

* Says it plans to invest $120 million to set up a Nanjing-based unit, which will be mainly engaged in mobile phone’s software and hardware related business

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ycmFFM ; goo.gl/7m4opS ; goo.gl/NWvptb ; goo.gl/TKgwS2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.