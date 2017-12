Dec 29 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd

* Says its unit Foxconn Holding BV disposes stake in FOXCONN CZ s.r.o. to unit Cloud Network Technology kft, for $346.2 million in total

* Gains from the stake sale is $183.2 million

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/UpKDM5

