Dec 25(Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd

* Says unit Henan Jiagang Co.,Ltd obtains land in Zhengzhou city, at the price of 509.9 million yuan in total

* Says unit HenanYupin Property Limited obtains land in Zhengzhou city, at the price of 230.5 million yuan in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1RWvDj; goo.gl/jiLWpu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)