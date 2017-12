Nov 30 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd :

* SAYS SUBSIDIARY HONGFUJIN PRECISION ELECTRONICS (ZHENGZHOU) CO LTD ACQUIRES HENAN JIAGANG CO LTD FOR 1 BILLION YUAN ($151.22 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6129 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)