BRIEF-Honda Cars India increases price of Honda City, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V
September 14, 2017 / 11:10 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Honda Cars India increases price of Honda City, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Honda Cars India Ltd :

* Increase in price of its models - Honda City, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V

* Revised prices became effective from 11th september 2017 due to additional compensation cess in GST. Source text - Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, announced an increase in the price of its models - Honda City, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V. The revised prices became effective from 11th September 2017 due to the additional compensation cess in GST.

Further company coverage:

