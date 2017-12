Dec 1 (Reuters) - HONDA CARS INDIA:

* NOV DOMESTIC SALES OF 11,819 UNITS VERSUS 8,029 UNITS LAST YEAR

* “MARKET IS STILL TO RECOVER FULLY FROM GST RELATED CHANGES AFFECTING CONSUMERS AT LARGE” Source text - Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of passenger cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 11,819 units in November 2017 against 8,029 units in the corresponding month last year.