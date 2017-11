Nov 1 (Reuters) - Honda Cars India Ltd:

Source text - Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of passenger cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 14,234 units in October 2017 against 15,567 units in the corresponding month last year.

