Feb 1 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd:

* HONDA CARS INDIA SAYS DOMESTIC SALES OF 14,838 UNITS AND EXPORTS OF 398 UNITS IN JANUARY 2018 Source text: [New Delhi, February 1st, 2018: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of passenger cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 14,838 units and exports of 398 units in January 2018.] Further company coverage: