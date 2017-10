Sept 25 (Reuters) - China’s quality watchdog, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ), said on Monday:

* Guangqi Honda will recall 245,101 vehicles due to issues with air bags made by Takata Corp., starting Oct. 23

* Earlier this month AQSIQ also said Volkswagen AG and Chinese joint ventures FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen would recall 4,860,029 vehicles due to issues with air bags supplied by Takata (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)