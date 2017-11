Nov 3 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc:

* Honeywell announces determination of pricing terms of private exchange offers for four series of notes

* New notes will mature on November 21, 2047 and will accrue interest from settlement date at a rate per annum of 3.812 percent​

* ‍"Settlement date" with respect to an exchange offer is expected to be second business day immediately following expiration time or Nov 21​