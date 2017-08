July 3 (Reuters) - Honeywell Flour Mills Plc:

* FY ended March 31, 2017, profit before tax of 5.47 billion naira versus loss of 2.87 billion naira year ago

* FY revenue of 53.23 billion naira versus 50.88 billion naira year ago