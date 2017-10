Oct 30 (Reuters) - Honeywell Flour Mills Plc

* FOR HY ENDED SEPT 30‍​, REVENUE 39.13 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 24.42 BILLION NAIRA

* HY ENDED SEPT 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 2.77 BLN NAIRA VS 482 MLN NAIRA YR AGO‍​