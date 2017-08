BRIEF-Honeywell reports Q2 EPS $1.80

July 21 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell delivers $1.80 earnings per share; sales of $10.1 billion exceeds guidance

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $7.00 to $7.10

* Sees FY sales $39.3 billion to $40 billion

* Honeywell says raising low-end of 2017 EPS guidance by 10 cents to $7.00 - $7.10

* Qtrly aerospace segment sales $3,674 million versus. $3,779 million last year

* Qtrly sales $10,078​ million versus $9,991 million last year

* Honeywell says raising full-year sales guidance

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.09, revenue view $39.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly segment margin ‍19.0 percent versus 18.5 percent last year

* Honeywell says expect continued momentum in organic sales growth throughout 2017

* Sees 2017 free cash flow $4.6bln - $4.7bln

* ‍"Expect continued momentum in organic sales growth throughout 2017"​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.78, revenue view $9.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S