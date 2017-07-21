July 21 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell says it will likely continue to see softness in its mobility business, part of its safety and productivity solutions unit, until early 2018

* Honeywell says expects margin growth in its HBT business for 2017, and further enhancements in 2018

* Honeywell says good portion of restructuring funds that co allocated in Q2, went to its HBT business

* Honeywell says its has 3-5 things it is looking at "very seriously" from M&A perspective

* Honeywell says hopefully co will have some additions to its business portfolio in the second half of 2017

* Honeywell CEO says "we have a slight preference for overseas M&A, versus domestic"

* Honeywell CEO on aerospace unit spin off - Still targeting early fall of 2017 to have some clarity around co's portfolio Further company coverage: