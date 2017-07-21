FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 days ago
BRIEF-Honeywell says looking at 3-5 things "very seriously" from M&A perspective - Conf call
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 21, 2017 / 3:00 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Honeywell says looking at 3-5 things "very seriously" from M&A perspective - Conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell says it will likely continue to see softness in its mobility business, part of its safety and productivity solutions unit, until early 2018

* Honeywell says expects margin growth in its HBT business for 2017, and further enhancements in 2018

* Honeywell says good portion of restructuring funds that co allocated in Q2, went to its HBT business

* Honeywell says its has 3-5 things it is looking at "very seriously" from M&A perspective

* Honeywell says hopefully co will have some additions to its business portfolio in the second half of 2017

* Honeywell CEO says "we have a slight preference for overseas M&A, versus domestic"

* Honeywell CEO on aerospace unit spin off - Still targeting early fall of 2017 to have some clarity around co's portfolio Further company coverage:

