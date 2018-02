Honeywell International Inc:

* HONEYWELL TO APPOINT ROGER FRADIN AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF NEW HOMES SPINOFF

* HONEYWELL - ‍ FRADIN WILL START IMMEDIATELY TO HELP HOMES TRANSITION INTO A SEPARATE, STAND-ALONE BUSINESS​

* HONEYWELL - ‍SPIN-OFFS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018​

