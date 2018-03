Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd :

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$2.85 PER SHARE​

* FY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME HK$‍13,180​ MILLION VERSUS HK$11,116 MILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$ ‍7,404​ MILLION VERSUS HK$5,769 MILLION

* FY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME OF METALS CONTRACTS TRADED ON THE LME ‍624,480​ LOTS VERSUS 618,627 LOTS

* FY AVERAGE DAILY NUMBER OF DERIVATIVES CONTRACTS TRADED ON FUTURES EXCHANGE ‍441,320​ VERSUS 463,841