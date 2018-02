BRIEF-Hong Kong Govt Publishes Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

* HONG KONG GOVERNMENT PUBLISHES THE ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING AND COUNTER-TERRORIST FINANCING (AMENDMENT) ORDINANCE 2018 AND THE COMPANIES (AMENDMENT) ORDINANCE 2018 IN THE GAZETTE ON FEB 2

* HONG KONG GOVERNMENT SAYS THE AMENDMENT IS AN EFFORT TO ENHANCE HONG KONG‘S REGULATORY REGIME FOR COMBATING MONEY LAUNDERING AND TERRORIST FINANCING

* HONG KONG GOVERNMENT SAYS THE AMENDMENT WILL COMMENCE OPERATION ON MARCH 1, 2018 Source text in English: bit.ly/2DVCwFd (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)