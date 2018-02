BRIEF-Hong Kong Monetary Authority Issues Revised Guidelines On Authorization Of Virtual Banks

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Monetary Authority

* SAYS IT PUBLISHES REVISED GUIDELINE ON AUTHORIZATION OF VIRTUAL BANKS FOR PUBLIC CONSULTATION WHICH WILL LAST UNTIL MARCH 15, 2018

* HONG KONG MONETARY AUTHORITY SAYS THE GUIDELINE SETS OUT PRINCIPLES WHICH HKMA WILL TAKE INTO ACCOUNT IN DECIDING WHETHER TO AUTHORIZE VIRTUAL BANKS TO CONDUCT BANKING BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

* HONG KONG MONETARY AUTHORITY SAYS COMPANIES INTENDING TO APPLY FOR A VIRTUAL BANKING LICENCE MAY START SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION TO HKMA Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2EinmgD (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)