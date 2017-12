Dec 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission

* SAYS LAUNCHES CONSULTATION ON OTC DERIVATIVES AND CONDUCT RISKS

* SAYS LAUNCHED A TWO-MONTH CONSULTATION ON PROPOSALS TO REFINE THE OTC DERIVATIVES REGIME AND TO REQUIRE LICENSED CORPORATIONS TO PROPERLY MANAGE FINANCIAL EXPOSURES TO CONNECTED PERSONS Source text in English: bit.ly/2CHzp2z (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)