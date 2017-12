Dec 13 (Reuters) - HONG KONG Securities and Futures Commission

* SAYS HAS REPRIMANDED AND FINED FXCM ASIA LIMITED (HK FXCM) (NOW KNOWN AS RAKUTEN SECURITIES HONG KONG LIMITED) HK$2 MILLION ($256,203.32)FOR REGULATORY BREACHES AND INTERNAL CONTROL FAILINGS RELATING TO UNDER-SEGREGATION OF CLIENT MONEY Source text in English: bit.ly/2nY9nWc ($1 = 7.8063 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)