Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd

* Says it places Fujian Nuoqi Co Ltd into the third delisting stage with effect from Sept 27

* Says Fujian Nuoqi’s listing will be cancelled if no viable resumption proposal is received by March 26, 2018

