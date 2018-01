Jan 11 (Reuters) - EFG Bank Ag:

* HONG KONG'S SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION SAYS IT REPRIMANDS AND FINES EFG BANK AG HK$2 MILLION ($255,636.79) FOR DEALING IN FUTURES CONTRACTS WITHOUT REQUIRED REGISTRATION Source text in English: bit.ly/2qTfgWc Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8236 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)