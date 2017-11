Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd:

* HLIB lodged with Securities Commission Malaysia a multi-currency perpetual notes programme & commercial papers programme

* Notes programme for issuance of senior notes, sub-notes and capital securities of up to 25.0 billion rgt in nominal value

* CP Programme‍​ for issuance of commercial papers of up to 3.0 billion rgt in nominal value Source text: (ttp://bit.ly/2h4aFMI) Further company coverage: