June 29 (Reuters) - Hongkong Chinese Ltd

* Fy revenue hk$216.4 million versus hk$1.33 bln‍​

* Fy profit attributable to equity holders of company hk$45.0 million versus hk$229.5 million

* ‍resolved to recommend payment of a final dividend of hk1 cent per share​