Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hongkong Chinese Ltd

* Estimates to record HY share of profit from JV of not more than HK$5 million, versus share of profit of about HK$126 million year ago​

* ‍Expected decrease in share of profit due to reduction in reversal of impairment loss on development properties of jv