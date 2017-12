Dec 7 (Reuters) - Hooker Furniture Corp:

* HOOKER FURNITURE REPORTS HIGHER SALES, INCOME AND INCREASED DIVIDEND

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* Q3 REVENUE $157.9 MILLION

* - BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.14 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 16.7% OR $0.02 PER SHARE

* - CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES STOOD AT $83.6 MILLION AT QUARTER END

* - “Q3 HAD MIXED RESULTS, IN THAT RETAIL WEAKENED SIGNIFICANTLY ACROSS ALL SEGMENTS IN SEPTEMBER” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: