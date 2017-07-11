FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Horace Mann says weather-related catastrophe activity during Q2 will total $31 to $34 million on a pre-tax basis
July 11, 2017 / 10:44 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Horace Mann says weather-related catastrophe activity during Q2 will total $31 to $34 million on a pre-tax basis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Horace Mann Educators Corp

* Horace Mann estimates impact of second quarter catastrophe losses

* Horace Mann Educators - estimates weather-related catastrophe activity during three months ended june 30 will total $31 to $34 million on a pre-tax basis

* Horace Mann Educators Corp says estimate represents 19 to 21 percentage points on company's estimated q2 2017 combined ratio

* Horace Mann Educators Corp - company also experienced continued elevated levels of non-catastrophe weather-related loss activity in quarter

* Horace Mann Educators Corp - these events, along with other severe weather in quarter, adversely impacted both property and auto losses

* Horace Mann Educators-estimate represents 19 to 21 percentage points on estimated q2 2017 combined ratio, about $0.49 to $0.53/diluted share after tax

* Horace Mann Educators - catastrophe losses were related to 16 "severe" wind and hail catastrophe events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

