Feb 12 (Reuters) - Horizon Discovery Group Plc:

* HORIZON DISCOVERY GROUP PLC - ‍ENTERED INTO A NON-EXCLUSIVE OUT-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH A US-BASED IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY THERAPEUTICS DEVELOPER​

* HORIZON DISCOVERY -DEAL FOR CO‘S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT,MANUFACTURE OF NOVEL BIOMANUFACTURING CELL LINE FOR COMMERCIAL USE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: