FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Horizon pharma plc announces Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26
Sections
Featured
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
Paradise papers
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
BUSINESS
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
environment
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 6, 2017 / 12:16 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Horizon pharma plc announces Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma PLC

* Horizon Pharma PLC announces third-quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

* Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 sales $271.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $259.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 sales up more than 50 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.39

* Horizon Pharma PLC - sees FY 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $350 million to $375 million from $340 million to $375 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.