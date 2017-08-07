FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Horizon Pharma reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.41/shr
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 7, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Horizon Pharma reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.41/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Plc

* Horizon Pharma PLC announces second-quarter and year-to-date 2017 results and increases full-year 2017 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.29

* Q2 sales $289.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $237 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.01 billion to $1.045 billion

* Horizon Pharma PLC - increased its full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $340 million to $375 million from $315 million to $350 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.