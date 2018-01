Jan 8 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Plc:

* HORIZON PHARMA SEES KRYSTEXXA FY 2018 SALES UP MORE THAN 50 PERCENT

* HORIZON PHARMA PLC - INCREASING ITS ESTIMATED PEAK ANNUAL NET SALES EXPECTATIONS FOR EACH MEDICINE TO MORE THAN $750 MILLION

* HORIZON PHARMA PLC INCREASES PEAK NET SALES GUIDANCE FOR KEY GROWTH DRIVERS AND ANNOUNCES RHEUMATOLOGY AND ORPHAN PIPELINE DEVELOPMENTS