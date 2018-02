Feb 16 (Reuters) - HORIZONTAL SOFTWARE SAS:

* COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 1.3 MILLION EUROS‍​

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE: EUR 6.19 PER SHARE

* NEW ISSUED SHARES REPRESENT 11.3 PERCENT OF CAPITAL IN CIRCULATION

* CAPITAL INCREASE INTENDED TO ACCELERATE THE TRANSFORMATION OF THE USERS FREEMIUM OF ITS SAAS-APP YOOTALENT SOLUTION TO THE PREMIUM‍​