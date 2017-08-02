FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hornbeck offshore Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.82
August 2, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hornbeck offshore Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.82

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc:

* Hornbeck Offshore announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.82 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.53

* Q2 revenue $37.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $37.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - company’s active fleet for 2017 is expected to be comprised of an average of 18.6 new generation osvs and 7.2 mpsvs

* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - company’s active fleet for 2018 is expected to be comprised of an average of 17.0 new generation osvs and 8.6 mpsvs

* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - ‍company expects to incur newbuild project costs of $6.1 million during q3 of 2017​

* Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc - expects that maintenance capital expenditures for fleet of vessels will be about $8.7 million and $15.3 million for fy17 and fy18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

