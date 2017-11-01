FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hornbeck offshore reports Q3 loss per share of $0.51
Sections
Featured
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
Politics
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 1, 2017 / 10:03 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Hornbeck offshore reports Q3 loss per share of $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc

* Hornbeck offshore announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.51

* Q3 revenue $53.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $40.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Company currently has 43 OSVS stacked and expects to have a total of 45 OSVS stacked by end of 4Q 2017​

* ‍Based on projected MPSV in-service dates, expects to own eight and ten MPSVS as of DEC 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively​

* ‍Sees maintenance CAPEXs for fleet of vessels of about $10.5 million and $16.1 million for fiscal yrs 2017 and 2018, respectively​

* Projects that, cash from operations, others to be sufficient to fund operations and commitments through at least Dec 31, 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.