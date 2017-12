Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hornby Plc:

* ‍DAVID WILL NOW FORMALLY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD ON 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍LYNDON DAVIES, CEO OF GROUP, WILL BECOME INTERIM EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND CEO WHILE SEARCH FOR AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN CONTINUES​

* KIRSTIE GOULD WILL JOIN BOARD AS CFO AND COMPANY SECRETARY