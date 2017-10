BRIEF-Hornby says to no longer offer for sale large quantities of stock at a discount​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hornby Plc

* ‍GROUP WILL NO LONGER OFFER FOR SALE LARGE QUANTITIES OF STOCK AT A DISCOUNT​

* ‍IT IS NOW CLEAR THAT SHORTFALL IS UNLIKELY TO BE RECOUPED IN CURRENT YEAR​

* ‍EXPECTED THAT REVENUE WILL BE LOWER AND, CONSEQUENTLY, THERE WILL BE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON PROFITABILITY IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍DAVID ADAMS, INTERIM CHAIRMAN, HAS INDICATED TO BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD TO TAKE UP ANOTHER APPOINTMENT​

* ‍SEARCH FOR AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN IS PROGRESSING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: