BRIEF-Hortonworks Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.44

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hortonworks Inc:
* Hortonworks reports second quarter 2017 revenue of $61.8 million, up 42 percent year over year
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.44
* Q2 revenue $61.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $57.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.87
* Hortonworks Inc sees for Q3 of 2017 total GAAP revenue of $63.0 million
* Hortonworks Inc sees for full year 2017 total GAAP revenue of $247.0 million
* Hortonworks Inc sees for Q3 OF 2017 GAAP operating margin between negative 95 percent and negative 90 percent
* Hortonworks Inc sees FY 2017 GAAP operating margin between negative 95 percent and negative 90 percent
* Hortonworks Inc sees for Q3 of 2017 non-GAAP operating margin between negative 43 percent and negative 39 percent
* Hortonworks Inc sees for Q3 of 2017 non-GAAP operating margin between negative 43 percent and negative 39 percent
* Hortonworks Inc sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating margin between negative 47 percent and negative 42 percent