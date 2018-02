BRIEF-Hortonworks Q4 Non-GAAP Loss Per Share $0.24

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hortonworks Inc:

* HORTONWORKS REPORTS Q4 AND 2017 ANNUAL REVENUE

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 44 PERCENT TO $75 MILLION

* FOR Q1 OF 2018, CO EXPECT TOTAL REVENUE OF $75.0 MILLION

* FOR Q1 OF 2018, CO EXPECT: GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN NEGATIVE 63 PERCENT AND NEGATIVE 58 PERCENT

* FOR Q1 OF 2018, CO EXPECTS NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN NEGATIVE 29 PERCENT AND NEGATIVE 24 PERCENT

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO EXPECT TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $322.0 MILLION AND $327.0 MILLION

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO EXPECT GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN NEGATIVE 53 PERCENT AND NEGATIVE 48 PERCENT

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO EXPECT NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN NEGATIVE 23 PERCENT AND NEGATIVE 17 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.24, REVENUE VIEW $70.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $73.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $327.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HORTONWORKS SAYS PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES RELATING TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE IS UNFAVORABLE IMPACT OF ABOUT $15.0 MILLION ON TOTAL REVENUE FOR 2018 - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: