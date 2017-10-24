FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hoshino Resorts REIT says new unit prices
October 24, 2017 / 8:18 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Hoshino Resorts REIT says new unit prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc

* Says it will issue new unit via public offering, with the issue price of 531,508 yen per share (20.28 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 514,063 yen per share (19.62 billion yen in total)

* Says it will issue new units via private placement, with the paid-in price of 514,063 yen per unit (980.8 million yen in total)

* The previous plan was disclosed on Oct. 11

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/uPj1jo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

