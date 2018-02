BRIEF-‍Hospital Co Dartford Says Drawn Contingency Plan After Carillion Liquidation

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hospital Co (Dartford) Issuer Plc:

* ‍HOSPITAL CO (DARTFORD) ISSUER PLC - ‍UPDATE REGARDING LIQUIDATION OF CARILLION PLC​

* HOSPITAL CO (DARTFORD) ISSUER - CARILLION IS FACILITIES MANAGER GUARANTOR AND CARILLION SERVICES IS FACILITIES MANAGER; MATERIAL PROJECT PARTIES

* ‍HOSPITAL CO (DARTFORD) ISSUER PLC - ‍HAS TAKEN ADVICE AND IS IN PROCESS OF TAKING STEPS TO AVOID POTENTIAL EVENT OF DEFAULTS UNDER COLLATERAL DEED

* HOSPITAL CO (DARTFORD) ISSUER PLC- THIS WILL INVOLVE REPLACING FACILITIES MANAGER GUARANTOR AND FACILITIES MANAGER

* HOSPITAL CO (DARTFORD) ISSUER PLC- IN ANTICIPATION OF EVENT A ROBUST CONTINGENCY PLAN HAD BEEN DRAWN UP AND AT LIQUIDATION WAS SUCCESSFULLY MOBILISED Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)