FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hostess Brands announces CEO retirement
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 12, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Hostess Brands announces CEO retirement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hostess Brands Inc

* Hostess Brands Inc. announces chief executive officer retirement

* Says CEO and president Bill Toler to retire

* Hostess Brands Inc - ‍ Bill Toler will remain on company’s board of directors​

* Hostess Brands- ‍bill Toler has informed co that he plans to retire as president and CEO, effective March 1, 2018 or sooner if replacement is appointed​

* Hostess Brands Inc - board has created a subcommittee of board to identify candidates to fill president and chief executive officer position​

* Hostess Brands Inc - ‍during transition period to a new chief executive officer, Dean Metropoulos will expand his duties as executive chairman​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.