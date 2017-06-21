FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hostess Brands enters non-competition, non-solicitation agreements with executive officers
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 21, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hostess Brands enters non-competition, non-solicitation agreements with executive officers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Hostess Brands Inc:

* Hostess Brands Inc - on June 19, co entered into a non-competition and non-solicitation agreement with each of its executive officers - SEC filing

* Hostess Brands Inc -pursuant to agreement, each executive officer agreed not to work for competitor of co while employed by co

* Hostess Brands Inc -pursuant to agreement, each executive officer agreed not to work for competitor for 6 months period after employment termination with co Source text: (bit.ly/2sURPeM) Further company coverage:

