Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hostess Brands Inc:

* HOSTESS BRANDS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.74

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65 TO $0.70

* INTRODUCES FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

* QTRLY NET REVENUE INCREASED 9.7% TO $196.2 MILLION

* COMPANY EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $220 MILLION TO $230 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

* “WE PLAN TO GROW WELL ABOVE THE SWEET BAKED GOODS CATEGORY IN 2018”

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14, REVENUE VIEW $189.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.65 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: