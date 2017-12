Dec 20 (Reuters) - Hotel Properties Ltd:

* UNIT ENTERS WITH AGREEMENT ISY HOLDINGS FOR HPLPSEA TO ACQUIRE 50% STAKE IN PALMCO HOTELS AND 10% STAKE IN HRH MERCHANDISE

* ‍SHARE ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO INCREASE EPS OF CO FROM 18.13 CENTS TO 20.18 CENTS​

* DEAL FOR 105 MILLION RGT