Oct 11 (Reuters) - HotLand Co Ltd

* Says it fully acquired 66.1 percent owned Tokyo-based firm, which is engaged in operation of coffee stores, with disclosed price, on Oct. 11

* Says it will merge with the Tokyo-based firm after acquisition, effective Dec. 1

* Says the Tokyo-based firm will be dissolved after transaction

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZtrghS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)