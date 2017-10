Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hotto Link Inc

* Says co’s unit TrendExpress Inc will raise 180 million yen from three companies including Draper Nexus Venture Partners II, LLC via private placement, with payment date of Nov. 3

* Says proceeds will be used for development expenses and advertising costs

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NfW3w4

