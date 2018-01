Jan 16 (Reuters) - Houlihan Lokey Inc:

* HOULIHAN LOKEY ACQUIRES QUAYLE MUNRO LIMITED AND ESTABLISHES A NEW GLOBAL DATA & ANALYTICS GROUP

* SAYS AGREED TO ACQUIRE QUAYLE MUNRO LIMITED (QUAYLE MUNRO)

* SAYS ‍ANDREW ADAMS, QUAYLE MUNRO‘S CEO, WILL SERVE AS CO-HEAD OF HOULIHAN LOKEY‘S U.K. CORPORATE FINANCE BUSINESS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: