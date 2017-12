Dec 21 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED SALE OF 100 PERCENT EQUITY CAPITAL OF HDFC DEVELOPERS AND HDFC REALTY TO QUIKR INDIA‍​

* HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION-DEAL TO SELL CAPITAL OF HDFC DEVELOPERS AND HDFC REALTY FOR 1.02 BILLION RUPEES AND 2.55 BILLION RUPEES, RESPECTIVELY

* SAYS HDFC WILL ALSO ACQUIRE AN EQUITY STAKE IN QUIKR

* HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION - DEAL INCLUDES CO-BRANDED ALLIANCE BETWEEN HDFC AND QUIKR