BRIEF-Houston American Energy provides update on Reeves County drilling operations

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Houston American Energy Corp
* Houston American Energy announces initial production rate on O‘brien #3h well and provides update on Reeves County drilling operations
* Says wells are expected to be brought onto production upon completion of construction of gas flow lines, which is expected during sept
* Says 2 additional reeves county wells are planned to commence drilling operations during Q4 at an estimated cost of $3.5 million
* Says "we expect to see meaningful improvements in our production, revenue and profitability by end of Q3 and into Q4 2017"