a month ago
July 11, 2017 / 10:42 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Hovnanian announces completion of early tender period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Hovnanian Enterprises Inc

* K. Hovnanian announces completion of early tender period in respect of the tender offer for its 10.000 pct senior secured notes due 2018, extension of early tender period in respect of the tender offers for its 9.125 pct senior secured notes due 2020 and 7.250 pct

* Hovnanian Enterprises - extended early tender period for tender offers of 2020 9.125 pct notes, 2020 7.25 pct notes to 5:00 p.m., New York City time on July 12, 2017

* Hovnanian Enterprises Inc - extended expiration time for tender offers in respect of all notes to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

